Credit Suisse AG Acquires 742 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.05% of Inter Parfums worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth $1,468,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 370.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $3,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $140.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average is $137.66. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.47 and a 12-month high of $161.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $309.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $139,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

