Credit Suisse AG Acquires 8,782 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.90. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $14.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Bank of America raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCRX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $31,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.