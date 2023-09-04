Credit Suisse AG Acquires Shares of 79,150 FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of FTAI Aviation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI opened at $37.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 1.86.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTAI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

