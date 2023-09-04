Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 120.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMP. BTIG Research began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 1.6 %

CMP opened at $30.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $47.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.21 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

