Credit Suisse AG Buys 1,328 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PIPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,683,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth $6,961,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth $5,815,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $151.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.85 and its 200-day moving average is $137.80. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $102.73 and a 52 week high of $162.20.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $288.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 49.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

