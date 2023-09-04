Credit Suisse AG Buys 2,720 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of AZEK worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,109,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,554,000 after buying an additional 66,532 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in AZEK by 13.9% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in AZEK by 11.8% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 65,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in AZEK by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,694,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,126,000 after buying an additional 917,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 374.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 21,539 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,173,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,463 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,669.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,173,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,463 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,669.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,389,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,716,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,931,250 shares of company stock worth $127,019,925. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZEK. B. Riley raised their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on AZEK from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of AZEK opened at $34.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $387.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Stories

