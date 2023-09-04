Credit Suisse AG Buys 3,471 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of FormFactor worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,309,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 447.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 822,642 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,636,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,599,000 after purchasing an additional 554,753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after buying an additional 435,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after buying an additional 338,969 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $35.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.85. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -390.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $155.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FORM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. CL King lifted their target price on FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FORM

FormFactor Company Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.