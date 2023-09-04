Credit Suisse AG Buys 3,805 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Beam Therapeutics worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $23.46 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $61.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 408.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The business had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $38,604.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,921 shares of company stock worth $5,030,209. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

