Credit Suisse AG Buys 470 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Alamo Group worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alamo Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Alamo Group by 539.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Alamo Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of ALG opened at $177.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.52 and its 200 day moving average is $178.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.73 and a 12-month high of $200.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $440.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.00 million. Research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Insider Activity at Alamo Group

In other news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,788.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $214,042.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,966,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,788.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,249 shares of company stock valued at $588,211. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

