Credit Suisse AG Buys 6,798 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of WNS worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WNS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in WNS by 46.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in WNS by 83.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of WNS by 1,957.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on WNS from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

WNS Stock Performance

WNS stock opened at $65.92 on Monday. WNS has a 1-year low of $60.79 and a 1-year high of $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.27.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.58 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 10.71%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

