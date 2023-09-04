Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146,998 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hilltop Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,190,000. Valence8 US LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 257,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 59,229 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000.

EWG opened at $27.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $29.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.32.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

