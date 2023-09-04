Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on RLJ shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $9.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.73.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Further Reading

