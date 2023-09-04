Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Extreme Networks worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after buying an additional 166,540 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after acquiring an additional 281,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Extreme Networks stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.85 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 5.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.