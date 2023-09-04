Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Jackson Financial worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Jackson Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,148.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $37.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.47. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

