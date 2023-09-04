Credit Suisse AG Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 213,169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $24.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

