Credit Suisse AG Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Alight were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Alight by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alight by 15.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alight by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alight by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALIT shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Alight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Alight in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Insider Activity at Alight

In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alight Stock Down 0.8 %

ALIT stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.54 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Equities analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alight Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

