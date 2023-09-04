Credit Suisse AG Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of PRA Group worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRAA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,654,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,842,000 after purchasing an additional 53,991 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PRA Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,058,000 after acquiring an additional 312,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PRA Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,945,000 after purchasing an additional 151,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PRA Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,795,000 after purchasing an additional 38,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,415,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,827,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRAA shares. StockNews.com cut PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $502,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,697,780.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $19.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $773.46 million, a P/E ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.23. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $43.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $209.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Profile

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.