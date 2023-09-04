Credit Suisse AG Has $2.17 Million Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of MGE Energy worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MGE Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MGE Energy

In other news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 434 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.84 per share, with a total value of $32,480.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,498.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MGEE

MGE Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $72.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

MGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.