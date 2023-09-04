Credit Suisse AG Has $2.23 Million Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 26.1% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $5,207,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 0.4 %

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $83.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $84.00.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.50 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 6.23%. Analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.