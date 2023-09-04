Credit Suisse AG Has $2.23 Million Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Methanex worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,679,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,211,000 after buying an additional 736,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after buying an additional 627,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MEOH opened at $43.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.61. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.52 million. Methanex had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MEOH. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Methanex from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MEOH

Methanex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.