Credit Suisse AG Has $2.27 Million Stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 130.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,544,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874,175 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Denison Mines worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 24,477,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,982 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 12.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,440,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 817,351 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,434,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 104,550 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,349,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 1,151,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,985,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Denison Mines in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $1.53.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 136.87%. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Denison Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.