Credit Suisse AG Has $2.37 Million Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Pegasystems worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,056,000 after buying an additional 65,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,075,000 after acquiring an additional 89,080 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Pegasystems by 119.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 700,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,974,000 after purchasing an additional 130,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,758,000 after purchasing an additional 56,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEGA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $50.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $59.23.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.61 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,270 shares of company stock worth $317,173 in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

