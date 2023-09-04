Credit Suisse AG Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,387 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KB. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 79.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $40.62 on Monday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.