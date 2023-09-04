Credit Suisse AG Has $2.39 Million Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Brinker International worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Brinker International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brinker International from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.93.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT opened at $32.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.37. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.38.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brinker International

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

