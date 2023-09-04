Credit Suisse AG Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,547 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 15.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 9.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 247.7% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 45,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on FFBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $26.72.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $212.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 11,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $250,609.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also

