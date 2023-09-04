Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Minerals Technologies worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,221,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,158,000 after acquiring an additional 165,742 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 61.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

MTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. CL King raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $61.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $551.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.70 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.69%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

