Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,472 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

Shares of SBCF opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.11. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $148.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $71,102.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,703 shares in the company, valued at $88,057.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

