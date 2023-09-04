Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,493 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Barnes Group worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth $19,412,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth about $8,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,831,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 162,693 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161,998 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $39.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.43 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.84%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 52.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

B has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

