Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Jack in the Box worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 153.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,171,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of JACK stock opened at $82.11 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $99.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.35.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

