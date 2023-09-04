Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,211 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of BancFirst worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst by 1,221.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BancFirst by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BancFirst by 132.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BANF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BancFirst from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

BancFirst Stock Performance

BancFirst stock opened at $97.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.07. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $68.44 and a one year high of $108.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.91 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

