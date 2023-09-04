Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 642.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,034 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,760,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,930,000 after buying an additional 4,013,456 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,259 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 1,124.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,595,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,444,000 after buying an additional 1,465,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Barclays by 611.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,678,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,759,000 after buying an additional 1,442,726 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Up 0.5 %

Barclays stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. BCS decreased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 190 ($2.40) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BCS

Barclays Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.