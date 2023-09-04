Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Arkos Global Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $266.89 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.48.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

