Credit Suisse AG Purchases 1,108 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of StoneX Group worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 110.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after buying an additional 122,807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after buying an additional 107,778 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 551.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 81,569 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in StoneX Group by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 212,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after purchasing an additional 67,085 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,197,000 after acquiring an additional 56,766 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $94.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.41 and its 200 day moving average is $93.05. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $106.35.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.92. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $776.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.60 million. Research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John Radziwill acquired 1,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.25 per share, for a total transaction of $87,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 40,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

