Credit Suisse AG Purchases 1,240 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Brady worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brady by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,492,000 after buying an additional 1,259,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,330,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 414,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 205,738 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 148,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brady by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 125,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRC opened at $50.80 on Monday. Brady Co. has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brady in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

