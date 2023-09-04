Credit Suisse AG Purchases 1,982 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Ameresco worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ameresco by 302.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $86,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at $481,350.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $86,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,350.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $108,431.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $44.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.97 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

