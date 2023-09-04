Credit Suisse AG Purchases 2,133 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Trupanion worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trupanion by 123.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 576,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,687,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,280,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Trupanion by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 280,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 160,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Trupanion by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 183,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after buying an additional 125,936 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of TRUP opened at $29.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.69. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $74.86.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 8,688 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $260,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,921.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trupanion

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

