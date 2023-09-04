Credit Suisse AG Purchases 9,212 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of TG Therapeutics worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $1,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,073,021 shares in the company, valued at $122,299,702.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

TGTX opened at $10.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.35. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.34% and a negative return on equity of 309.58%. The company had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2606.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

