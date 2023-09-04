Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of EnPro Industries worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

EnPro Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $137.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.03. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.69 and a 52-week high of $144.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.82.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

