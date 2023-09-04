Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Everi worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Everi by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 389,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,723,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,125,000 after purchasing an additional 250,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Everi by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,105,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,034,000 after buying an additional 231,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,187,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after acquiring an additional 220,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

EVRI stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.28.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.65 million. Everi had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 56.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Everi in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

In other Everi news, CEO Randy L. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $71,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 522,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,815.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Everi news, CEO Randy L. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $71,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,815.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

