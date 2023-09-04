Credit Suisse AG Sells 14,829 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,829 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.22% of B&G Foods worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 75,094 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $174,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,999 shares in the company, valued at $766,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BGS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on B&G Foods

B&G Foods Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $12.44 on Monday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $899.31 million, a P/E ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $469.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.03 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. Analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -262.07%.

About B&G Foods

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.