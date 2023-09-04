Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,557 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Vermilion Energy worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 470.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 64,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 53,311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,896 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 30,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 51.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 222,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 75,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

VET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of VET stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.25. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.87 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.30% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.0749 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

