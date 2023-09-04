Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,360,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,250 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.58% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIK. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 302.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 379,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 285,081 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 168.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 249,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 156,624 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 270,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 40,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $3.08.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

