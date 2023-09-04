Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,394,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $99.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.39. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $151.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Crocs

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 2,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,005.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,770 shares in the company, valued at $9,439,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $501,985.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 97,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,557,702.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 2,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.61 per share, with a total value of $200,005.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,239.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,468 shares of company stock worth $648,318 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.