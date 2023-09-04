CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,364 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $26,885,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,160,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $161.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $195.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.24, a PEG ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

