Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 187.6% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 526,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,706,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 55.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock worth $219,485,757. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $68.19 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.06%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

