Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216,776 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Up 21.2 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $68.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $70.28.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock worth $219,485,757 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.