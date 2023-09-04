DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Holdings Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Down 0.6 %

DRH stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

