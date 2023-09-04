Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $83,130.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $83,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,166,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $84,510.00.

On Thursday, August 10th, Timothy Regan sold 75,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $2,082,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $69,381.40.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Timothy Regan sold 3,231 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $90,468.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Timothy Regan sold 4,308 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $114,765.12.

On Monday, June 26th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $59,225.00.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $27.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $28.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.64 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 21.61%. Research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DBX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Dropbox by 2,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

