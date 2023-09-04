Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells $83,130.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $83,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,166,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 15th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $84,510.00.
- On Thursday, August 10th, Timothy Regan sold 75,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $2,082,000.00.
- On Tuesday, July 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $69,381.40.
- On Tuesday, July 18th, Timothy Regan sold 3,231 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $90,468.00.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Timothy Regan sold 4,308 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $114,765.12.
- On Monday, June 26th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55.
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $59,225.00.
Dropbox Price Performance
NASDAQ DBX opened at $27.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $28.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on DBX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Dropbox by 2,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dropbox
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.