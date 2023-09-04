Elisa Steele Sells 2,812 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $337,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Elisa Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 24th, Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $341,600.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32.

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $122.85 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $123.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of -372.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after buying an additional 20,467,378 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,120 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Splunk by 37.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after buying an additional 1,635,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,922,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 11,675.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 706,115 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

