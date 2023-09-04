Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,188 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

NYSE EBS opened at $5.08 on Monday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $263.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.17 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 56.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.